Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15,800.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,021,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 66,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.2% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. 5,133,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,703,181. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $27,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,864.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,440 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

