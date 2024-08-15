Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 2,857 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial makes up about 1.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,742. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

