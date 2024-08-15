Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 106 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $546.81. 4,029,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,527. The firm has a market cap of $471.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.13. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

