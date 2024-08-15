Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.
BATS:FLBL traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,073 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34.
The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.
