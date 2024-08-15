Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,930,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,745,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

