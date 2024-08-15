Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $227,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 313.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IDMO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,344. The company has a market cap of $189.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $42.82.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

