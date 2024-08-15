Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. 9,055,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,683,215. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $157.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.95.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

