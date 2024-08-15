Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $732,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,322,990. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $173.08. The company has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

