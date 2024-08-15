Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $450,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $8.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.22. 5,706,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,020. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 483.43, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $49,709,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $396.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.