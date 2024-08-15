Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,335 Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,923,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 561,298 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,113,000 after purchasing an additional 515,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 382,608 shares during the period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,485,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.177 dividend. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.