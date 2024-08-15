Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Acquires 129,939 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,939 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up approximately 8.2% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $16,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 524,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,118,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 305,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after acquiring an additional 158,285 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,151,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $2,546,000. Finally, ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $4,565,000.

RDVY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $55.69. 545,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,459. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

