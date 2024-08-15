Kevin J. Thompson Acquires 640 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Kevin J. Thompson purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,655 ($97.74) per share, with a total value of £48,992 ($62,553.63).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,565 ($96.59) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,546.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,329.34. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,490 ($95.63) and a 1 year high of £112.80 ($144.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,038.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 47.50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,425.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($123.72) to GBX 9,580 ($122.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($125.13) to GBX 8,150 ($104.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,697.50 ($123.82).

Get Our Latest Research Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.