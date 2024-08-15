Kevin J. Thompson Acquires 640 Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) insider Kevin J. Thompson purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,655 ($97.74) per share, with a total value of £48,992 ($62,553.63).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at GBX 7,565 ($96.59) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,546.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,329.34. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7,490 ($95.63) and a 1 year high of £112.80 ($144.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,038.15, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a GBX 47.50 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,425.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirax-Sarco Engineering
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.