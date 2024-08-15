Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 70.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.33. 3,223,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,203. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 365.09, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.79.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,822,395.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 857,306 shares of company stock valued at $101,078,323. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

