Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $49,000 Position in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Connect Biopharma worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Connect Biopharma Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 3,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,685. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

