Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,555,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD stock traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $100.50. 2,755,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,195,583. The company has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.73, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.52 and a 200-day moving average of $88.01. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $102.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $584.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In related news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total transaction of $4,168,582.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,055,764.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,827,601. 10.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

