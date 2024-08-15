Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Trading Down 4.9%

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.18. Approximately 103,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,096,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KW. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.66 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 41.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.88%. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is -24.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 313.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 229.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

