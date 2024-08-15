Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 129,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,392. The stock has a market cap of $716.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $25.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelly Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 38.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 70,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at about $299,000. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

