Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on K. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Kellanova from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kellanova to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kellanova from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of K stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,107,246.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of K. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 757.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

