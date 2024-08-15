Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Increased to $83.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $67.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE:K traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,013. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellanova

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of K. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,657,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,323,000 after acquiring an additional 98,294 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellanova by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $150,184,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,616,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,909,000 after acquiring an additional 277,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.