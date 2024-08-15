Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given New $83.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

K has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kellanova from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.1 %

K stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.21. 3,120,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.39. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,680,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,531,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,107,246.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 766.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,881,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,461 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 130.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 608,989 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 25.2% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,730,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,585,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

