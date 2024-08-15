Kellanova (NYSE:K) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kellanova from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kellanova from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kellanova from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of K stock opened at $80.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $80.46.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,780,691.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock valued at $52,647,260. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 64.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Kellanova by 757.6% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

