Juniper Investment Company, Ll Sells 1,907 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $22,884.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 954,316 shares in the company, valued at $11,451,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Juniper Investment Company, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 17,031 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $204,542.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $293,867.50.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

LINC opened at $11.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $375.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 768,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 11.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,343,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after acquiring an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Herr Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,355,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LINC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

