JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.35. 2,787,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,708. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4268 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Stories

