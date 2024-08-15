JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Target Price to $35.00

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Yelp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YELP

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP opened at $33.17 on Monday. Yelp has a 1 year low of $32.56 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yelp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $1,660,948. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,835 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yelp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Yelp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.