JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.32) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

NG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.36) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.98) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NG opened at GBX 986.40 ($12.59) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 645 ($8.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.63). The stock has a market cap of £48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,793.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 927.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 999.10.

In related news, insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.39), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,247,015.42). In other news, insider Andrew Agg bought 18,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.07) per share, with a total value of £178,746.75 ($228,226.19). Also, insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.39), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,247,015.42). In the last three months, insiders acquired 19,235 shares of company stock worth $18,173,810. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

