JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target to $24.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITOS stock opened at $15.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.40. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after buying an additional 117,159 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,558,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,337,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.