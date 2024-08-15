JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $120.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.92.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DUK

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlTi Global Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Duke Energy by 47.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 402,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 130,272 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 60.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 55,453 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.