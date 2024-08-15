JMP Securities Raises Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $72.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TRNO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15.

In other news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 80.3% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

