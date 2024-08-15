JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Up to $18.57

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $19.50. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $19.49, with a volume of 173,729 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on JKS. StockNews.com lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.60.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Trading Down 2.6 %

JinkoSolar Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.27.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 15.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. JinkoSolar’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Institutional Trading of JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,296,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,357,000 after purchasing an additional 74,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 447,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 148,268 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 494.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 284,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 236,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.