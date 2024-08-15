Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Sells C$28,488.75 in Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total transaction of C$28,488.75.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jonathan Victor Hill sold 7,500 shares of Jaguar Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.84, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00.

Jaguar Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at C$3.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$314.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$4.05.

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

