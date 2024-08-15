J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT traded up $3.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.51. 462,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $178.17.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.