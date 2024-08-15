Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Major Shareholder Sells $5,929,617.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Samjo Management, Llc sold 848,300 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $5,929,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,113,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Samjo Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iteris alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Samjo Management, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of Iteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $8,400,000.00.

Iteris Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ITI stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Iteris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.97 million, a P/E ratio of 100.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ITI shares. Northland Capmk cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Iteris

Institutional Trading of Iteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Iteris by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 301,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.