iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Purchased by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 992,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IFRA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 151,504 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

