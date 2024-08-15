iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Decreased by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of TIP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.43. 443,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,507. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $109.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.