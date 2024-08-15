iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $89.25. 98,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $93.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

