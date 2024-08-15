iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stake Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,363,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,938. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.40. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.