iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 290.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $466,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,301,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $6.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $271.56. The company had a trading volume of 272,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,458. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

