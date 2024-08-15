iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.76

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.76 and last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 52110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $811.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 196.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

