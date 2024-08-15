iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.58% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $72,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $102.63. 42,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,490. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $107.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.12. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

