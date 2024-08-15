iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,223 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,682 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,355,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,754,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after buying an additional 881,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,484,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.97. 757,264 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

