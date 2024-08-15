iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 30,046 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 702% compared to the average volume of 3,748 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWC. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Syntrinsic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EWC stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.18. 2,392,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $39.23.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.