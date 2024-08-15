iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. 19,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $619.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,367,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 225,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 130,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,467,000 after acquiring an additional 36,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.