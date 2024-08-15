iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 37.2% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. 19,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $57.34 and a 1 year high of $74.79. The company has a market cap of $619.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.