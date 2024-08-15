iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.9% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of iShares MBS ETF worth $260,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.91. 1,720,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.94. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $95.85.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3086 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

