iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.22

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.22 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 449631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

