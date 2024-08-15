iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 710.1% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 351,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,436.3% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,259 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.00. 1,677,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,919,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.95. The company has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

