iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,999 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,203,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
