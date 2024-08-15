iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,875 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.5% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,586,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IVV traded up $9.24 on Thursday, hitting $556.05. 3,943,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,070. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $547.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.13. The stock has a market cap of $479.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

