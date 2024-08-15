iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.1% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $546.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,029,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,527. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The stock has a market cap of $471.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $547.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.98.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

