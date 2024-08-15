iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 5.7% Following Insider Selling

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $66.95 and last traded at $66.95. Approximately 55,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 420,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.99.

Specifically, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $666,982 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.73.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 75.14%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,311,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 104.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,793,000 after purchasing an additional 293,710 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in iRhythm Technologies by 176.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 420,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,823,000 after purchasing an additional 268,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,522,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,495,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,132,000 after buying an additional 121,709 shares during the period.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.