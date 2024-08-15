io.net Price Down 13.1% This Week (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One io.net token can currently be purchased for about $1.58 or 0.00002743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, io.net has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. io.net has a total market capitalization of $150.39 million and approximately $79.32 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About io.net

io.net’s launch date was June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official website for io.net is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling io.net

According to CryptoCompare, “io.net (IO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. io.net has a current supply of 800,000,000 with 95,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of io.net is 1.63301544 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $63,769,464.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://io.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the exchanges listed above.

